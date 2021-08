ALL SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL STUDENTS TO GET FREE LUNCH THIS YEAR

ALL STUDENTS ENROLLED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL RECEIVE FREE LUNCH DURING THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAS APPROVED USE OF THE SEAMLESS SUMMER OPTION (SSO), WHICH ALLOWS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO PROVIDE NO-COST MEALS TO ALL ENROLLED STUDENTS FOR THE DURATION OF THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR.

THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR REQUIRES A NEW MEAL APPLICATION.

ALTHOUGH SCHOOL MEALS WILL BE PROVIDED AT NO COST TO ALL CHILDREN, SCHOOL FUNDING DEPENDS ON COMPLETED FREE AND REDUCED MEAL APPLICATIONS.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO SUBMIT A COMPLETE SCHOOL YEAR 2021-22 MEAL APPLICATION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

ONLY ONE MEAL APPLICATION IS NEEDED FOR EACH HOUSEHOLD.

APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT SSCCARDINALS.ORG