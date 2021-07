VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN FATAL THURSDAY CRASH

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE WOMAN WHO WAS KILLED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY.

37-YEAR-OLD DOUA LOR OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED WHEN SHE WAS EJECTED FROM AN S-U-V THAT WENT OUT OF CONTROL AND ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE AT 17TH AND MAIN STREETS.

THE ADULT FEMALE DRIVER WAS EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

TWO OTHER ADULT MALE PASSENGERS, WERE TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION AND SAY SAY SPEED WAS A FACTOR IN THE CRASH, AND OTHER FACTORS INCLUDING THE POSSIBLE USE OF DRUGS OR ALCOHOL BY THE DRIVER AND A POSSIBLE ISSUE WITH THE BRAKES ARE BEING LOOKED AT.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME.