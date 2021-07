CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE CONTINUES TO BE A LOCAL AIR QUALITY ISSUE

SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES LOCATED NORTH OF THE CANADIAN BORDER IN

ONTARIO AND MANITOBA WILL LINGER ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING.

AFTER A BRIEF PERIOD OF CLEARING SATURDAY NIGHT, ADDITIONAL SMOKE IS EXPECTED TO PUSH INTO THE REGION SUNDAY.

DENSE SMOKE MAY REDUCE THE VISIBILITY BETWEEN 1 AND 3 MILES,

LOCALLY FALLING BELOW 1 MILE AT TIMES.

DUE TO THE POOR AIR QUALITY, SENSITIVE GROUPS, SUCH AS PEOPLE

WITH LUNG DISEASE (INCLUDING ASTHMA), HEART DISEASE, AND CHILDREN

AND OLDER ADULTS, SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED OR HEAVY EXERTION OUTDOORS.