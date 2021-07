ONE PERSON DIES IN OVERNIGHT CRASH-UPDATE

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND THREE OTHERS INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY AN S-U-V WAS WESTBOARD ON 17TH STREET AROUND 11:35 P.M.WHEN THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL, SLID OFF THE ROAD, ROLLED OVER AND CAME TO REST ON ITS ROOF AT THE INTERSECTION WITH MAIN STREET.

AN ADULT FEMALE PASSENGER WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE AND DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

TWO OTHER ADULT MALE PASSENGERS, WHO WERE NOT WEARING SEAT BELTS, WERE TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES.

THE ADULT FEMALE DRIVER, WHO WAS WEARING HER SEAT BELT, WAS EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SUSTAINED WITH MINOR INJURIES.

POLICE SAY SPEED WAS A FACTOR IN THE CRASH, ALONG WITH A POSSIBIE MECHANICAL ISSUE WITH THE BRAKES.

THE POSSIBLE USE OF DRUGS OR ALCOHOL BY THE DRIVER IS PART OF AN ON-GOING INVESTIGATION.

UPDATED 7/30/21 11:33 A.M.

—

PREVIOUS STORY 6:28 A.M.

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN SIOUX CITY OVERNIGHT IN A ONE VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT. SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A CRASH AT 17TH AND MAIN AT 11:35 LAST (THURSDAY) NIGHT.

INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL AND PERISHED FROM THEIR INJURIES. FURTHER INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED LATER THIS MORNING.