J.J. COHEN OF “BACK TO THE FUTURE’ TO APPEAR AT ACME COMICS SUNDAY

J.J. COHEN OF “BACK TO THE FUTURE’ TO APPEAR AT ACME COMICS...

YOU’VE SEEN HIM IN ALL THREE BACK TO THE FUTURE MOVIES, PLUS THE HORROR MOVIE 976-EVIL AND NUMEROUS TV SHOWS.

J.J. COHEN WILL MEET FANS AND SIGN AUTOGRAPHS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT ACME COMICS IN SIOUX CITY.

COHEN WAS ONE OF ONLY SIX ACTORS TO APPEAR IN ALL OF THE BACK TO THE FUTURE MOVIES, AND WAS ORIGINALLY CAST AS “BIFF”, BUT THAT CHANGED BEFORE SHOOTING STARTED:

COHEN1 OC………..WITH MICHAEL J. FOX. :25

BIFF TANNEN HAD BEEN RECAST FOR THOMAS WILSON, BUT COHEN WAS THEN GIVEN THE ROLE OF SKINHEAD, A MEMBER OF BIFF’S GANG THAT HE PAYED IN PART TWO AND THEN AS A MEMBER OF NEEDLES’ GANG IN THE 3RD MOVIE.

COHEN2 OC……….. THIS LITTLE GANG. ;23

COHEN HAD A 20 YEAR CAREER IN ACTING, AND A FEW MORE IN PRODUCTION BUT IN 2000 HE LOST EVERYTHING IN THE DOT COM CRASH.

HE FOUGHT HIS WAY BACK THROUGH REAL ESTATE VENTURES:

COHEN3 OC…….INVESTMENTS. :22

COHEN RETIRED FROM THAT AND 14 YEARS LATER HE IS ON TOUR HEADING BACK TO HIS HOME IN LAS VEGAS.

YOU CAN MEET J.J. COHEN AT ACME COMICS FROM 1P-3PM THIS SUNDAY AUGUST FIRST AT 1622 PIERCE STREET.