CONGRESS APPROVES PAYING SECURITY EXPENSES FOR JAN 6TH CAPITOL RIOT

CONGRESS HAS FINALLY APPROVED PICKING UP THE TAB FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD AND CAPITOL POLICE WHO RESPONDED TO THE JANUARY 6TH ATTACK ON THE U.S. CAPITOL.

SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THE MONEY IS PART OF A BIPARTISAN SECURITY-RELATED BILL THAT EASILY CLEARED THE HOUSE AND SENATE THURSDAY.

THE BILL’S MAIN PURPOSE WAS TO ENSURE THE BUDGET FOR THE CAPITOL POLICE SO THEY DON’T RUN OUT OF MONEY:

ERNST SAYS THE 100 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE LEGISLATION PREVENTS THAT AND NOT ONLY COVERS OVERTIME, BUT MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT FOR CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS AS WELL. ANOTHER 300 MILLION IN THE BILL IS FOR NEW SECURITY MEASURES IN THE CAPITOL COMPLEX.

THERE’S ALSO MONEY IN THE BILL TO REIMBURSE NATIONAL GUARD UNITS, LIKE NEBRASKA AND IOWA’S THAT WERE DEPLOYED TO WASHINGTON TO PROVIDE SECURITY.