BAUER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR NEW YEAR’S SHOOTING DEATH

ANOTHER OF THE SUSPECTS CHARGED IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE FATAL DRIVE-BY SHOOTING OF AN 18-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY GIRL HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON.

ANTHONY BAUER WILL SERVE UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF MIA KRITIS, WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY AT A HOUSE IN MORNINGSIDE THAT WAS STRUCK BY A HAIL OF BULLETS.

THE PLEA AGREEMENT MEANS THAT BAUER WILL SERVE A MANDATORY MINIMUM OF 35-YEARS-IN PRISON.

JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN ALSO SENTENCED BAUER TO CONCURRENTLY SERVE THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

THOSE COUNTS WERE FOR TWO OR FIVE YEARS.

COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS READ A VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF MIA’S FATHER, KRIS, WHO MIA LEFT TEXAS TO BE WITH IN APRIL OF 2020:

MIA1 OC………FOR HER FUNERAL. :18

JENNINGS ALSO READ A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF MIA’S MOTHER, JESSICA SMITH, SAYING SHE WOULD TRY TO HELP BAUER REHABILITATE HIMSELF AFTER HE TOOK HER DAUGHTER’S LIFE:

MIA2 OC……..REALLY TRYING. :22

A CO-DEFENDANT, CHRISTOPHER MORALES, WAS SENTENCED FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER EARLIER THIS YEAR.

HIS BROTHER, CARLOS MORALES, HAS YET TO STAND TRIAL IN THE CASE FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

A 4TH DEFENDANT, 20-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ, WHO AUTHORITIES ALLEGE WAS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR CARRYING THE THREE OTHER DEFENDANTS, IS SET FOR TRIAL ON AUGUST 17TH.