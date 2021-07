PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE OFFERED AT PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR

OUR AREA GOVERNORS MAINTAIN THAT VACCINES ARE THE BEST WAY TO COMBAT COVID-19 AND THE DELTA VARIANT.

IF YOU ARE HEADED TO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR IN LE MARS, FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL STAFF WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH A SHOT AT THE RED CROSS BUILDING ON THE FAIRGROUNDS.

ANN COLE-NELSON OF FLOYD VALLEY SAYS THEY ARE PROVIDING THE PFIZER VACCINE FOR THOSE NEEDING THEIR FIRST OR SECOND DOSE:

SHE HOPES THOSE ELIGIBLE WILL GET THE VACCINE;

COLE-NELSON SAYS PLYMOUTH COUNTY IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN NEW COVID-19 CASES:

COLE-NELSON SAYS SHE ENCOURAGES ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 12 WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO GET VACCINATED SOON BEFORE CASES OF THE DELTA VARIANT WORSEN..