CONGRESSMAN JOHNSON HAS DOUBTS ABOUT CAPITOL RIOT PANEL

THE INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE OF THE US HOUSE CREATED BY HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI TO TAKE TESTIMONY ON THE JANUARY 6TH RIOT AT THE US CAPITOL IS UNDER HEAVY PARTISAN CRITICISM.

THE COMMITTEE HELD THEIR FIRST HEARING THIS WEEK AND SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON SAYS THERE ARE SOME QUESTIONS ABOUT THAT DAY THAT NEED ANSWERS….

JOHNSON SAYS THE STORIES TOLD BY THE FOUR CAPITOL POLICE OFFICERS AT THE HEARING WERE STUNNING…..

JOHNSON, WHO IS REPUBLICAN, SAYS THE COMMITTEE WILL BE SEEN AS HAVING A POLITICAL AGENDA…..

ANOTHER HEARING HAS NOT YET BEEN SCHEDULED.