BRIDGE DECK WORK SET FOR METRO I-29

A BRIDGE DECK OVERLAY PROJECT ON INTERSTATE 29 IN SIOUX CITY REQUIRES CLOSING THE RAMP FROM EASTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 TO SOUTHBOUND I-29 AND THE LOOP FROM NORTHBOUND I-29 TO WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 20.

THE CLOSURE BEGINS AT 10 A.M. FRIDAY MORNING WITH WORK LASTING UNTIL OCTOBER 1ST.

THE CONTRACTOR WILL ALSO REOPEN SOUTHBOUND I-29 TO WESTBOUND I-129/HIGHWAY 20 ON FRIDAY.

DURING THE PROJECT, EASTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 TO SOUTHBOUND I-29 TRAFFIC WILL BE DETOURED TO LAKEPORT ROAD, TO WESTBOUND U.S. 20, AND TO SOUTHBOUND I-29.

TRAFFIC FROM THE NORTHBOUND I-29 LOOP TO WESTBOUND U.S. 20 WILL BE DETOURED TO NORTHBOUND I-29, TO FLOYD BOULEVARD, TO SOUTHBOUND I-29, AND THEN TO WESTBOUND U.S. 20