BAD AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF IOWA & NEBRASKA

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA.

WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE NOT INCLUDED AT THIS TIME, BUT MONONA COUNTY TO THE SOUTH IN IOWA AND THURSTON, WAYNE, MADISON AND ALL OTHER EASTERN NEBRASKA COUNTIES SOUTH AND EAST ARE INCLUDED.

THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS .WILDFIRE SMOKE WILL CAUSE MODERATE TO POTENTIALLY UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY.FOR THE AREA NEAR AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80.

THE ADVISORY CONTINUES INTO FRIDAY ACROSS THAT AREA, AND POSSIBLY THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

THE SMOKE MAY BE DENSE ENOUGH AT TIMES TO IMPACT HEALTH, PARTICULARLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS, THE ELDERLY, AND YOUNG CHILDREN.

THOSE WITH HEALTH CONDITIONS SHOULD REDUCE PROLONGED OUTDOOR ACTIVITY.