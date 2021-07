THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT EARLY MONDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 75 NORTH OF MERRILL,

56-YEAR-OLD KRISTINE MCELROY OF SIOUX CITY DIED TUESDAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY MCELROY’S CAR WAS NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 75 WHEN IT LEFT THE ROAD AND THEN STRUCK A GUARDRAIL AND A SUPPORT POLE OF AN OVERHEAD HIGHWAY SIGN.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.