ROUND BARN FOCUS ON FARM SAFETY AT PLYMOUTH FAIR

THOSE WHO CHECK OUT THE HISTORIC ROUND BARN WHILE ATTENDING THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR THIS WEEK WILL FIND EXHIBITS ON FARM SAFETY.

MICAH LANG IS THE AG COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN OF THE LE MARS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

LANG SAYS PEOPLE CONTINUE TO BE AMAZED BY THE DESIGN OF THE CENTURY OLD BARN:

AROUND 100,000 VISITORS ARE EXPECTED AT THIS YEAR’S PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR.