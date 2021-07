REYNOLDS MAY CONSIDER SENDING MORE HELP TO TEXAS BORDER

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS AND ILLEGAL DRUGS ARE INFILTRATING IOWA AND SHE MAY SEND STATE TROOPERS BACK TO TEXAS TO PROVIDE BORDER SECURITY IN THE FUTURE.

THE STATE WILL SPEND ABOUT 300-THOUSAND DOLLARS ON THE TWO-WEEK MISSION THAT 28 STATE TROOPERS JUST COMPLETED IN TEXAS EARLIER THIS MONTH:

DOZENS OF TROOPERS HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED TO DUTY AT NEXT MONTH’S IOWA STATE FAIR AS WELL AS THIS WEEK ALONG THE ROUTE OF RAGBRAI.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE’LL RE-EVALUATE IN LATE AUGUST AND MAY SEND STATE TROOPERS BACK TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER.