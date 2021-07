QUESTIONS SURROUND WEDNESDAY MORNING SHOOTING (UPDATE)

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY WEDNESDAY.

MERCYONE NOTIFIED POLICE THAT A 33 YEAR OLD MAN WITH MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS WAS DROPPED OFF AT 6:43 A.M. TO THEIR EMERGENCY ROOM BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE.

OFFICERS HAD A BRIEF TALK WITH THE VICTIM BEFORE HE WAS TAKEN INTO SURGERY.

THE CAR THAT DROPPED OFF THE VICTIM WAS TRACED TO THE BUDGET INN AT 1201 1ST AVENUE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

BASED ON STATEMENTS MADE TO DETECTIVES BY THOSE INVOLVED WITH THAT VEHICLE, IT’S BELIEVED THE SHOOTING MAY HAVE OCCURRED IN THE 400 BLOCK OF 14TH STREET.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, AND HE IS STILL RECOVERING FROM HIS INJURIES AT MERCYONE

A MOTIVE FOR THE SHOOTING IS NOT KNOWN AND NO SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).