THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR, KNOWN AS THE BEST FIVE DAYS OF SUMMER, OPENED IN LE MARS WEDNESDAY.

FAIR PRESIDENT LOREN SCHNEPF EXPECTS GOOD CROWDS AND GREAT WEATHER FOR THE EVENT.

WEDNESDAY’S HEAT DELAYED THE LIVESTOCK JUDGING CONTEST TO BE HELD BACK A DAY UNTIL THURSDAY.

LAST YEAR’S FAIR WAS CALLED OFF BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.