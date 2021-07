ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL TO RELOCATE DOWNTOWN

ARTSPLASH IS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY AFTER A YEAR’S ABSENCE DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THERE ARE SOME CHANGES COMING TO THIS YEARS FESTIVAL, STARTING WITH A NEW LOCATION:

ART CENTER DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR ERIN WEBBER-DREESZEN SAYS YOU WON’T NEED A TICKET TO ATTEND BECAUSE THIS YEAR’S TWO DAY EVENT WILL BE FREE TO THE PUBLIC:

3RD STREET WILL BE CLOSED OFF OUTSIDE THE CENTER FOR THE ARTISTS TO DISPLAY THEIR WORKS WITH OTHER ACTIVITIES INSIDE THE ART CENTER AND ADJOINING GILCHRIST CENTER:

ARTSPLASH WILL TAKE PLACE LABOR DAY WEEKEND ON SEPTEMBER 4TH AND 5TH.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT AND CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES WILL BE RELEASED IN THE COMING MONTH.