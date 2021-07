SSC LIBRARY TO HOST EMPLOYMENT HELP PROGRAMS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL FOCUS ON EMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE IN THE MONTH OF AUGUST BY HOSTING THREE EVENTS.

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS WILL PROVIDE AN AFTERNOON OF EMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 6TH FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 3:00 P.M.INCLUDING RESUME ASSISTANCE, JOB INTERVIEW COACHING, COMPUTER SKILLS AND MORE.

BILL NUSS, OF THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, WILL BE AT THE LIBRARY ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11TH FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

SILVIA RABANALES, JOB CENTER REPRESENTATIVE OF GOODWILL INDUSTRIES AND A RECRUITER OF TYSON FRESH MEATS WILL BE AT THE LIBRARY AUGUST 13TH, FROM 1:00 TO 3:00 P.M.

THE SOUTH SIOUX LIBRARY IS AT 2121 DAKOTA AVENUE.