REYNOLDS OBJECTS TO CDC MASK RECOMMENDATIONS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DISAGREES WITH THE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S NEW COVID-19 GUIDANCE WHICH INCLUDES HAVING FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE WEAR MASKS INDOORS WHEREVER COVID-19 HAS SEEN A RESURGENCE.

REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “TELLING FULLY VACCINATED IOWANS TO NOW WEAR MASKS IS NOT ONLY COUNTERPRODUCTIVE TO OUR VACCINATION EFFORTS, BUT ALSO NOT GROUNDED IN REALITY OR COMMON SENSE. I’M CONCERNED THAT THIS GUIDANCE WILL BE USED AS A VEHICLE TO MANDATE MASKS IN STATES AND SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, SOMETHING I DO NOT SUPPORT.”

REYNOLDS WENT ON TO SAY THE VACCINE REMAINS OUR STRONGEST TOOL TO COMBAT COVID-19, WHICH IS WHY WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUE TO ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO GET THE VACCINE.