RAGBRAI PARTICIPANTS LOOK TO BEAT THE HEAT

RIDERS IN RAGBRAI ARE LOOKING TO BEAT THE HEAT.OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS IN THEIR TREK ACROSS IOWA.

THE HEAT INDEX WAS EXPECTED TO REACH UP TO 105-110 DEGREES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY.

DAVE MORRIS OF ORANGE CITY IS ON HIS FIRST RIDE AND DEPARTED FORT DODGE SAYING HIS APPROACH HAS BEEN TO GET AN EARLY START.

JAMES TOWNSEND OF NEBRASKA IS A VETERAN OF THE EVENT. AND SAYS HE’S LEARNED TO ADJUST TO THE CONDITIONS WHILE RIDING:

CALIFORNIAN JUAN RAMOS IS RIDING IN RAGBRAI FOR THE FIFTH TIME AND SAYS HE’S HAD PAST EXPERIENCES WITH HEAT EXHAUSTION DURING THE RIDE.

TUESDAY’S LEG WAS FROM FORT DODGE TO IOWA FALLS FOR THE OVERNIGHT STOP.

