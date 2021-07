NOEM TOURS TEXAS BORDER AREA & SD GUARD DEPLOYMENT

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM TOURED AREAS ALONG THE TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER MONDAY, FOLLOWING UP ON THE DEPLOYMENT OF STATE NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO THAT AREA:

SDGUARD4 OC………DO MORE. :14

NOEM SAID THEY COULD BE DEPUTIZED TO ASSIST LAW ENFORCEMENT.

SHE SAYS THE TROOPS MAY STAY PAST THEIR INITIAL THIRTY DAY DEPLOYMENT:

SDGUARD5 OC……..GET WORSE :18

NOEM SPOKE AT A BORDER CROSSING NEAR DEL RIO, TEXAS AND SAYS ITS AN ISSUE THAT IMPACTS SOUTH DAKOTA;

SDGUARD6 OC…….BEHIND US :29

ABOUT FIFTY SOUTH DAKOTA GUARDSMEN HAVE BEEN SENT TO THAT BORDER AREA.

A TENNESSEE-BASED NONPROFIT IS FUNDING THE DEPLOYMENT.

Jerry Oster WNAX