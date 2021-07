DERECHO RELIEF MAY FINALLY BE COMING TO IOWA FARMERS

AFTER MONTHS OF ADVOCATING FOR IOWA PRODUCERS IN NEED OF ADDITIONAL HELP DUE TO DERECHO-RELATED LOSSES IN 2020, REPUBLICAN IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA GOT LANGUAGE INCLUDED IN THE HOUSE WILDFIRE AND HURRICANE INDEMNITY PROGRAM REAUTHORIZATION BILL TO COVER DAMAGE FROM HIGH WIND STORMS:

THAT DERECHO HAMMERED EASTERN IOWA AND RESULTED IN THE LOSS OF 850,000 ACRES OF CROPS:

THE PROPOSAL WAS INCLUDED IN THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE HELD A MARKUP ON H.R. 267, THE 2020 WHIP+ REAUTHORIZATION ACT.