RAGBRAI DAY 2 FROM SAC CITY TO FT. DODGE

BIKE RIDERS HEADED OUT OF SAC CITY MONDAY MORNING ON DAY TWO OF RAGBRAI.

ANN MCLAUGHLIN IS A MEMBER OF THE DELAWARE BIKING BLUE HENS WHO STARTED RIDING RAGBRAI IN 2005.

SHE SAYS SHE WAS MOST SURPRISED BY THE HOSPITALITY HERE:

RIDER1 OC……..IT’S WONDERFUL. :08

MCLAUGHLIN SAYS SHE ENJOYS THE GREEN CORN AND SOYBEAN FIELDS, BUT THERE IS SOMETHING SHE DOESN’T MUCH CARE FOR.

RIDER2 OC………SMELL OF MONEY” ;08

THE RIDERS ARE MAKING THEIR WAY TO FORT DODGE, THE NEXT OVERNIGHT STOP ON THE REGISTER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.