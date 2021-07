ONE AIR LIFTED AFTER CRASH NEAR MERRILL

ONE INDIVIDUAL WAS AIR LIFTED TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL THIS MORNING AFTER A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

A DEPUTY WAS DISPATCHED A LITTLE AFTER 3 A.M. TO HIGHWAY 75, NORTH OF MERRILL, FOR DEBRIS ON THE ROADWAY.

THE DEPUTY FOUND A SINGLE OCCUPANT OF THE VEHICLE SERIOUSLY INJURED AND CALLED FOR A LIFE FLIGHT TO MERCY ONE.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.