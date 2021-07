NORTHWESTERN #1, MORNINGSIDE #2 IN PRE-SEASON NAIA FOOTBALL POLL

THE NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS OF ORANGE CITY ARE RANKED NUMBER ONE IN THE NAIA PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL POLL BY COLLEGE FOOTBALL AMERICA’S 2021 YEARBOOK.

THE RED RAIDERS LOST TO LINDSEY WILSON OF KENTUCKY IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THIS PAST SPRING.

IOWA HAS THREE OF THE TOP FOUR RANKED TEAMS WITH SIOUX CITY’S MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS, WHO WON THE PREVIOUS TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS, RANKED SECOND AND GRANDVIEW OF DES MOINES RANKED 4TH.

LINDSEY WILSON IS RATED 3RD IN THE PRE-SESON POLL.

DORDT UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX CENTER JOINED GPAC RIVALS NORTHWESTERN AND MORNINGSIDE IN THE TOP 30, WITH THE #15 RANKING.

2021 College Football America NAIA Preseason Top 30

1. Northwestern (IA)

2. Morningside

3. Lindsey Wilson

4. Grand View

5. Concordia (MI)

6. Marian

7. Keiser

8. Baker

9. Reinhardt

10. Dickinson State

11. Olivet Nazarene

12. Arizona Christian

13. Saint Francis (IN)

14. College of Idaho

15. Dordt

16. Carroll (MT)

17. Bethel (KS)

18. Georgetown (KY)

19. Avila

20. Benedictine (KS)

21. Roosevelt

22. Southwestern (KS)

23. Eastern Oregon

24. Kansas Wesleyan

25. Ottawa (AZ)

26. Valley City State

27. Southeastern

28. Faulkner

29. St. Ambrose

30. Kentucky Christian