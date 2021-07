NORTH HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT COUNCIL RECEIVES STATE HONOR

THE STUDENT COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY NORTH HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT LEADERSHIP.

THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF STUDENT COUNCILS HAS AWARDED THE SCHOOL’S STUDENT COUNCIL THE MERITORIOUS DISTINCTION AWARD.

IT’S GIVEN TO STUDENT COUNCILS WHO DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF HAVING AN EFFECTIVE AND PROGRESSIVE COUNCIL ORGANIZATION IN A VARIETY OF AREAS.

NORTH HIGH’S STUDENT COUNCIL WAS SINGLED OUT FOR ITS ABILITY TO ADAPT DESPITE THE CHALLENGES OF A PANDEMIC YEAR.

COUNCIL MEMBERS TOOK PART IN A VARIETY OF PROJECTS INCLUDING SANTA’S HOUSE, AND RELAY FOR LIFE.

THE GROUP IS ALSO VERY ACTIVE IN SUPPORTING LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS INCLUDING THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, THE JUNE E. NYLEN CANCER CENTER, AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION, AND LIFESERVE BLOOD BANK.