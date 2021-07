SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER FRIDAY. (JULY 23)

32-YEAR-OLD TIMMY NAWANNA OF SIOUX CITY FELL OR JUMPED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN DURING THE NOON HOUR LAST TUESDAY.

A BOATER SPOTTED NAWANNA’S BODY ALONG THE IOWA SHORELINE NEAR CHAUTAUQUA PARK FRIDAY MORNING.