LE MARS TERMS HOSTING RAGBRAI A BIG SUCCESS

OFFICIALS WITH THE LE MARS RAGBRAI COMMITTEE ARE CALLING THE EVENT A SUCCESS. THREE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS ALSO BENEFITED FINANCIALLY FROM THE EVENT.

THE EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF THE LE MARS RAGBRAI COMMITTEE PRESENTED THREE CHECKS. THE FIRST CHECK IN THE AMOUNT OF $3,000 TO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY CYCLISTS ORGANIZATION.

CHECKS FOR $6,000 EACH WERE PRESENTED TO LE MARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL

DISTRICT AND TO THE GEHLEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT.

LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS REPORTED FEW PROBLEMS DURING RAGBRAI, AND THOSE INVOLVED LOCAL RESIDENTS.

THE COMMUNITY’S EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES WERE BUSY BETWEEN 9:00 A.M. SATURDAY MORNING AND NOON SUNDAY, ANSWERING AT LEAST 14 DIFFERENT CALLS.

MOST OF THE CALLS WERE PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM HEAT EXHAUSTION.

THERE WERE A COUPLE OF CALLS INVOLVING SERIOUS INJURIES FROM FALLS.