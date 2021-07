RAGBRAI RIDERS START PEDALING ACROSS IOWA

ON SUNDAY, RAGBRAI RIDERS LEFT LE MARS FOR THE FIRST LEG OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

RANDY MURPHY OF KENTUCKY WAS AMONG THOSE PEDALING THE 85 MILE JOURNEY TO SAC CITY.

MURPHY’S INAUGURAL RAGBRAI RIDE WAS IN 2005, THE LAST TIME LE MARS WAS SELECTED TO HOST THE EVENT;

MURPHY1 OC………ALONG THE WAY. :24

AND MURPHY SAYS HE HAS MADE A LOT OF FRIENDS AND EXPERIENCED “IOWA NICE” ON HIS BIKE TREKS ACROSS THE STATE:

MURPHY2 OC…….. SLICE OF AMERICA. :06

MURPHY SAYS EVERYONE HAS A DIFFERENT WAY OF RIDING THE ROUTE ACROSS IOWA EACH YEAR, AND THAT’S PART OF THE ENJOYMENT:

MURPHY3 OC……..FOR EVERYONE. :08

MOST OF THE BIKERS HAD DEPARTED LE MARS BY MID-MORNING WITH MANY STOPPING IN REMSEN, THE NEXT COMMUNITY ON THE ROUTE, TO TAKE A BREAK, AND ENJOY BREAKFAST.

Photos by Dennis Morrice