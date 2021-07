IOWA DEDICATES HWY 20 AS THE MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY

IOWA IS THE LATEST STATE TO OFFICIALLY DEDICATE HIGHWAY 20 AS THE NATIONS “MEDAL OF HONOR” HIGHWAY TO HONOR OUR NATION’S BRAVEST HEROES.

CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE OVER THE WEEKEND IN SGT. BLUFF AT AMERICAN LEGION POST 662 FOR IOWA’S PORTION OF THE ROAD THAT STRETCHES MORE THAN 3,000 MILES FROM NEWPORT OREGON TO BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS.

THE PUSH FOR IOWA TO APPROVE THE DESIGNATION WAS SPEARHEADED BY LOCAL ATTORNEY RENE LAPIERRE:

LAPIERRE TALKED TO STATE LAWMAKERS TO DRUM UP SUPPORT TO GET THE BILL TO GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DESK THIS SESSION

ONE THAT LAPIERRE TALKED TO, STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN, HELPED GET THE BILL THROUGH THE IOWA LEGISLATURE:

A LITTLE OVER A MONTH AGO, GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNED THE LEGISLATION ESTABLISHING THAT HIGHWAY 20 FROM SIOUX CITY TO DUBUQUE SHALL BE NAMED THE IOWA MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY.