SOME LE MARS STREETS CLOSED FOR RAGBRAI

LEMARS POLICE HAVE STARTED CLOSING DOWN SOME STREETS AS BIKE RIDERS ARRIVE FOR THE START OF SUNDAY’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

OFFICER JEFF KRAMER SAYS SOME DONWTOWN STREETS ARE CLOSED:

KRAMER1 OC……….BIKE LANE ONLY. :29

OFFICER KRAMER SAYS THOSE STREETS WILL RE-OPEN LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON OR EVENING, DEPENDING ON WHEN MOST OF THE RAGBRAI PARTICIPANTS LEAVE TOWN:

KRAMER2 OC……….AND STUFF. :12

KRAMER OFFERS THESE WORDS OF ADVICE:

KRAMER3 OC…….DETOURED AROUND. :11

KRAMER SAYS NOT TO PARK YOUR VEHICLE IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA, OR IT MAY BE TOWED.