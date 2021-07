BIKE RIDERS ROLL INTO LE MARS FOR RAGBRAI FUN

LE MARS EXPECTS TO WELCOME OVER 20,000 BICYCLISTS AND SPECTATORS TO THE CITY THIS WEEKEND FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI.

ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE ALL OVER TOWN, WITH THE DOWNTOWN EXHIBITION AREA AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS SERVING AS THE PRIMARY HUBS.

EVENTS START WITH A FRISBEE GOLF TOURNAMENT AT 10:00AM AT WEST FLOYD PARK.

THE RAGBRAI EXPO IS OPEN FROM NOON UNTIL 9:00 P.M. AT CENTRAL AVE AND 2ND ST NE.

THERE’S A VARIETY OF ENTERTAINMENT AROUND TOWN WITH LIVE MUSIC FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M. AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS