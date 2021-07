SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING 100+ MPH PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THURSDAY EVENING THAT EXCEEDED SPEEDS OF 100 MILES AN HOUR.

41-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL CHURCH WAS WANTED ON WARRANTS OUT OF COLORADO.

AUTHORITIES SPOTTED RUSSELL AROUND 7:30 P.M. DRIVING A CAR THAT WAS REPORTEDLY STOLEN AND ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP.

HE SPED AWAY, HEADING NORTH ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AT SPEEDS THAT REACHED 103 MILES AN HOUR.

POLICE ATTEMPTED A PIT MANEUVER THAT CAUSED THE VEHICLE TO SPIN, BUT RUSSELL CONTINUED INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY WHERE HE WAS EVENTUALLY STOPPED ON COUNTY ROAD C-38.

HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $35,000 BOND.