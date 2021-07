STATE PATROL READY TO HELP WITH RAGBRAI TRAFFIC

A STEADY STREAM OF BIKE RIDERS AND TRAVELERS ARE MAKING THEIR WAY INTO LE MARS THIS WEEKEND FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ARE ASKING MOTORISTS TO AVOID THE ROADS AND HIGHWAYS DESIGNATED AS THE ROUTE TO BE USED SUNDAY BY THOUSANDS OF BIKE RIDERS PARTICIPATING ON RAGBRAI.

IOWA STATE PATROL TROOPER KAREY YANEFF SAYS MOTORISTS SHOULD LOOK AT AN ALTERNATIVE ROUTE TO YOUR DESTINATION IF IT CONFLICTS WITH THE RAGBRAI ROUTE.

TRAFFIC1 OC……….MOTORING PUBLIC. :19

YANEFF SAYS STATE TROOPERS WILL BE STATIONED AT VARIOUS POINTS ALONG THE ROUTE TO HELP WITH TRAFFIC CONTROL FOR THE BICYCLISTS.

SHE SAYS THEY WILL ALSO BE AT THE OVER-NIGHT COMMUNITIES ASSISTING LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS WITH POSSIBLE INTOXICATED INDIVIDUALS.

TRAFFIC2 OC………SAFE WEEKEND. :10

YANEFF SAYS THEY WILL ALSO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR UNDERAGE MINORS CONSUMING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DURING RAGBRAI EVENTS.