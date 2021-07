PLEA DEAL REACHED IN RODERICK BANKS MURDER TRIAL

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 36-YEAR-OLD RODERICK BANKS OF SIOUX CITY

BANKS WAS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF SOLOMON BLACKBIRD IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET LAST NOVEMBER 1ST.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WERE HALTED FRIDAY AS ATTORNEYS IN THE CASE ANNOUNCED A PLEA BARGAIN HAD BEEN AGREED TO.

BANKS PLEADED GUILTY TO INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

HE WAS SENTENCED TO UP TO 15 YEARS ON THE FIRST COUNT AND UP TO 5 ON THE WEAPONS CHARGE.

THE SENTENCES WILL RUN CONSECUTIVELY AND BANKS WILL SERVE THREE YEARS BEFORE BEING ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE FOR BEING A HABITUAL OFFENDER.

HE WAS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY $150,000 TO BLACKBIRD’S ESTATE.