IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A WAY TO KEEP COOL TODAY, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL HAVE A HYDRANT PARTY AT THE PULASKI LITTLE LEAGUE PARK IN MORNINGSIDE FROM 2PM UNTIL 4PM.

FIREFIGHTERS WILL OPEN UP A HYDRANT AND GET A GOOD SPRAY OF WATER GOING, PLUS OFFER TOURS OF THEIR RIGS AND OFFER FIRE SAFETY INFORMATION.

PULASKI PARK IS LOCATED AT HIGHWAY 75 AND TRANSIT AVENUE ACROSS FROM BOB ROE’S POINT AFTER.

THE HYDRANT PARTY IS FREE TO ALL AGES.