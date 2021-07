HEINEMAN MULLS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA

FORMER NEBRASKA GOVERNOR DAVE HEINEMAN SAYS HE’S CONSIDERING ANOTHER RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

HEINEMAN, WHO SERVED AS NEBRASKA’S GOVERNOR FROM 2005 TO 2015, SAYS HE’LL TAKE THE REST OF THE SUMMER AND FALL TO MAKE HIS DECISION.

THE GUBERNATORIAL RACE IS GROWING CROWDED.

CHARLES HERBSTER, BRETT LINDSTROM, JIM PILLEN AND BRELAND RIDENOUR HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY’RE RUNNING FOR THE GOP NOMINATION.

CURRENT GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS CANNOT SEEK RE-ELECTION BECAUSE OF TERM LIMITS.