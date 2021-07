DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE TO BE READ AT LATHAM PARK

ONE OF OUR NATION’S FOUNDING DOCUMENTS WILL BE READ IN PUBLIC SATURDAY EVENING AT SIOUX CITY’S LATHAM PARK.

BOB HENDERSON, CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY, SAYS NINE PEOPLE WILL TAKE TURNS READING THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE.

HENDERSON SAYS THIS WAS HOW MEMBERS OF THE ORIGINAL 13 COLONIES LEARNED ABOUT THE DOCUMENT:

HENDERSON SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO KNOW OUR NATION’S HISTORY AND FOUNDING PRINCIPLES:

SOME OF THOSE WILL BE IN COLONIAL CLOTHING DATING BACK TO 1776.

ALL ATTENDING WILL BE ABLE TO SIGN A COPY OF THE DECLARATION AND PULLED PORK SANDWICHES WILL BE AVAILABLE.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 5:30-7:30 P.M. IN LATHAM PARK AT 1915 SOUTH LEMON STREET.