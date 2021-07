BODY RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THE BODY OF AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE HAS BEEN RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER.

A BOATER SPOTTED THE BODY ALONG THE IOWA SHORELINE NEAR CHAUTAUQUA PARK AROUND 9:25 A.M. THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING.

IT IS BELIEVED TO BE THE PERSON WHO JUMPED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER FROM NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE SOUTH OF DOWNTOWN DURING THE NOON HOUR ON TUESDAY.

THERE HAS NOT BEEN A MISSING PERSONS REPORT FILED SINCE THEN MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION OF THAT PERSON.

THE RECOVERED BODY HAS BEEN TRANSPORTED TO A CITY HOSPITAL FOR AN AUTOPSY AND POSSIBLE IDENTIFICATION.