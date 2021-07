113TH NATIONAL GUARD RETURNS FROM KOSOVO DUTY

SOME MEMBERS OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S 113TH CAVALRY ARE BACK HOME AFTER A TEN-MONTH DEPLOYMENT TO KOSOVO.

ABOUT 100 TROOPS WITH THE 1ST SQUADRON REDHORSE 113TH CAVALRY ARRIVED BACK IN SIOUX CITY AROUND 3 P.M. FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

NEARLY 360 GUARD MEMBERS DEPLOYED TO KOSOVO TO SUPPORT NATO’S KFOR JOINT SECURITY MISSION.

THEY HELPED FACILITATE A SECURE ENVIRONMENT IN THE WESTERN BALKANS.

THE REST OF THE UNIT IS FLYING INTO DES MOINES ON SATURDAY.

THE FIRST GROUP OF SOLDIERS RETURNED TO THE DES MOINES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON THURSDAY