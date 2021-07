STATE OF IOWA WEBSITES RESTORED AFTER MORNING OUTAGE

SOME OF THE STATE OF IOWA’S MAIN WEBSITES WERE UNAVAILABLE FOR AROUND AN HOUR THURSDAY MORNING.

IOWA.GOV,; STATE.IA.US, AND IOWADNR.GOV DOMAINS BECAME UNAVAILABLE AT APPROXIMATELY 10:50 AM,

THE STATE’S NETWORKING STAFF SAYS THE OUTAGE WAS NOT CAUSED BY A CYBERATTACK.

IT WAS DETERMINED THAT A THIRD PARTY VENDOR HAD A SERVICE DISRUPTION CAUSING SITES TO BECOME UNAVAILABLE.

THE OUTAGE IMPACTED SEVERAL COMMERCIAL SITES AS WELL.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY IOWA DOMAINS WERE ALWAYS SECURE DURING THIS OUTAGE AND THAT SECURITY WAS NOT BREACHED AT ANY TIME.

Updated 12:49 p.m. 7/22/21

————————————

SOME OF THE STATE OF IOWA’S MAIN WEBSITES HAVE BECOME AVAILABLE FOR UNKNOWN REASONS.

IOWA.GOV,; STATE.IA.US, AND IOWADNR.GOV DOMAINS BECAME UNAVAILABLE AT APPROXIMATELY 10:50 AM,

THE STATE’S NETWORKING STAFF IMMEDIATELY STARTED WORKING ON THE SITUATION AND CONTINUE TO DO SO.

THE CAUSE OF THE WEBSITE OUTAGE REMAINED UNKNOWN AS OF 11:40 A.M.

STAFF ARE WORKING TO RESOLVE THE SITUATION AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.