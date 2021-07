SOME STATE OF IOWA WEBSITES HAVE STOPPED WORKING

SOME OF THE STATE OF IOWA’S MAIN WEBSITES HAVE BECOME AVAILABLE FOR UNKNOWN REASONS.

IOWA.GOV,; STATE.IA.US, AND IOWADNR.GOV DOMAINS BECAME UNAVAILABLE AT APPROXIMATELY 10:50 AM,

THE STATE’S NETWORKING STAFF IMMEDIATELY STARTED WORKING ON THE SITUATION AND CONTINUE TO DO SO.

THE CAUSE OF THE WEBSITE OUTAGE REMAINED UNKNOWN AS OF 11:40 A.M.

STAFF ARE WORKING TO RESOLVE THE SITUATION AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.