REMEMBERING MIKE MCCORMICK

THE DIRECTOR OF THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER HAS LOST HIS BATTLE WITH CANCER.

MIKE MCCORMICK PASSED AWAY THURSDAY MORNING AT THE AGE OF 69.

MCCORMICK FIRST SERVED 39 YEARS AS A POLICE OFFICER BEGINNING IN 1974, ATTAINING THE RANK OF SERGEANT WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS ONE OF HIS BEST MEMORIES OF MIKE WAS WORKING WITH HIM TO CREATE THE DEPARTMENT’S MUSEUM:

NEARING RETIREMENT, HE STARTED HELPING THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN 2002.

FORMER DIRECTOR MARCIA POOLE SAYS HE BUILT MANY OF THE DISPLAYS IN THE CENTER:

POOLE SAYS HE WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN HELPING TO SAVING THE CENTER FROM DAMAGE WHEN THE MISSOURI RIVER FLOODED IN 2011:

MCCORMICK TOOK OVER AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTER WHEN POOLE RETIRED IN 2019.

POOLE SAYS HE KNEW EVERYBODY AND WAS ALWAYS HAPPY TO HELP SOMEONE:

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR MIKE MCCORMICK ARE PENDING.

THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER WILL BE CLOSED FRIDAY IN HIS MEMORY.