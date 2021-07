RAILROAD MUSEUM HOPES TO DIG UP MORE OF ITS HISTORY

THE SIOUXLAND HISTORICAL RAILROAD ASSOCIATION IS LOOKING TO DIG UP SOME PAST HISTORY ON ITS MUSEUM GROUNDS NEAR RIVERSIDE.

BOARD PRESIDENT LARRY OBERMEYER SAYS THE MUSEUM WILL PARTNER WITH ARCHAEOLOGISTS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA TO DIG ON THEIR GROUNDS SEARCHING FOR RELICS DATING BACK TO 1916:

RRDIG1 OC……..THIS WORK. :26

THE GOAL IS TO FIND EVIDENCE OF EARLY LABOR CAMPS WHOSE WORKERS BUILT THE LOCAL RAILROAD INFRASTRUCTURE:

RRDIG2 OC……..LABOR CAMP AREA. :20

OBERMEYER SAYS WORKERS FROM THE TWO LABOR CAMPS APPARENTLY DID NOT GET ALONG:

RRDIG3 OC………THAT BROKE OUT. :27

THE ARCHAEOLOGISTS WILL OVERSEE VOLUNTEERS HELPING AT THE DIG AREA.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN HELPING MAY SIGN UP THROUGH THE RAILROAD MUSEUM BEGINNING AUGUST 2ND.

THE SURVEY WILL TAKE PLACE FROM OCTOBER 19TH THROUGH THE 27TH.