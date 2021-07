MERCYONE ISSUES RESPONSE TO STATE LAWMAKERS LETTER

MERCYONE HOSPITAL HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE LETTER SENT TO THEIR PARENT COMPANY, TRINITY HEALTH, BY 17 STATE LAWMAKERS.

THAT LETTER ASKS TRINITY TO JUSTIFY REQUIRING ITS EMPLOYEES TO ALL BE VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 .

MERCY’S RESPONSE SAYS IN PART “WITH THE DELTA VARIANT, CASES ARE INCREASING IN MANY UNDER VACCINATED COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY, INCLUDING OURS.

IF WE DON’T INCREASE VACCINATIONS NOW, WE MAY MISS A CHANCE TO PUT AN END TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

THE EVIDENCE IS CLEAR THAT VACCINATION SAVES LIVES.

AS CAREGIVERS, WE ARE OBLIGATED TO DO ALL THAT WE CAN TO STOP THE SPREAD AND PROTECT OUR COLLEAGUES, PATIENTS AND OUR COMMUNITIES, AND THAT’S WHAT TRINITY HEALTH IS DOING.”