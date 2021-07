FINKENAUER ANNOUNCES BID FOR IOWA U.S. SENATE SEAT

ABBY FINKENAUER HAS ANNOUNCED HER CAMPAIGN FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. SENATE.

FINKENAUER LOST HER 1ST DISTRICT IOWA CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SEAT AFTER SERVING ONE TERM LAST NOVEMBER TO REPUBLICAN ASHLEY HINSON.

SHE NOW HOPES TO CHALLENGE INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY FOR HIS U.S. SENATE SEAT.

FINKENAUER BECOMES THE SECOND DEMOCRAT TO ANNOUNCE FOR THE SENATE RACE, JOINING DAVE MUHLBAUER, A FORMER CRAWFORD COUNTY SUPERVISOR.

SHE SAYS SHE IS RUNNING FOR THE SENATE BECAUSE DEMOCRACY IS WORTH FIGHTING FOR AND IOWA IS WORTH FIGHTING FOR,

FINKENAUER FIRST RAN FOR THE IOWA STATEHOUSE AT AGE 24 AND WON.

FOUR YEARS LATER SHE RAN FOR CONGRESS AND WAS ELECTED.

SHE IS A LIFELONG IOWAN WHO RESIDES WITH HER HUSBAND DANIEL IN CEDAR RAPIDS.