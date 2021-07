BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS NEEDS MORE MENTORS

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND HOSTED SOME PROSPECTIVE NEW MENTORS AT AN IN PERSON SESSION THURSDAY AT THEIR GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD OFFICES.

SPOKESPERSON JETSKE WAURAN-CASTRO SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME SINCE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC THEY HAVE HELD A SESSION IN THEIR BUILDING:

THE MENTORS ARE NEEDED BECAUSE THERE ARE SEVERAL CHILDREN WAITING TO HAVE AN ADULT PRESENCE IN THEIR LIVES:

WAURAN-CASTRO HERSELF HAS BEEN A BIG FOR A COUPLE OF YOUNG GIRLS:

ANYONE INTERESTED IN BECOMING A MENTOR MAY CONTACT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ONLINE, THROUGH FACEBOOK, OR BY STOPPING BY OR CALLING THEIR OFFICE AT 3650 GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD.