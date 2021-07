MOST NEBRASKA COVID VACCINE HAS BEEN ALLOCATED

NEBRASKA HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY NEARLY 92 PERCENT OF THE ALLOCATED COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED STATEWIDE.

HOWEVER FEWER THAN 50 PERCENT OF NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ARE FULLY VACCINATED.

THIS COMES AS COVID CASES ARE INCREASING IN DOUGLAS COUNTY.

THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THE POSITIVITY RATE OVER THE LAST WEEK IS FOUR-POINT-SEVEN-PERCENT ACROSS THE STATE.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S LAST POSITIVITY RATE REPORT THIS MONTH WAS 1.89%.