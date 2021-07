IOWA LAWMAKERS QUESTION TRINITY HEALTH MANDATORY EMPLOYEE VACCINATIONS

A GROUP OF 17 REPUBLICAN IOWA LAWMAKERS HAVE SENT A LETTER TO TRINITY HEALTH SEEKING CLARIFICATION ON REQUIRED COVID-19 VACCINATION FOR TRINITY HEALTH COLLEAGUES, CLINICAL STAFF AND PARTNERS.

THE LETTER ASKS FOR CLARIFICATION OF A JULY 8TH MEMORANDUM INFORMING TRINITY HEALTH EMPLOYEES AND BUSINESS PARTNERS TO RECEIVE A COVID-19 VACCINE AS A CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT.

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY IS AMONG THE 17 LAWMAKERS ASKING A SERIES OF QUESTIONS:

TRINITY1 OC……… SERIOUS INJURIES. :30

THE NUMBERS CARLIN REFERS TO ARE FROM THE VAERS DATABASE, THE VACCINATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM, WITH AN ESTIMATED ONE PER CENT REPORTING RATE.

CARLIN SAYS THERE ARE STILL CONCERNS FROM SOME IN THE SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY ABOUT THE VACCINES:

TRINITY2 OC……..ALLOWING MANDATORY VACCINATIONS. :20

THE LAWMAKERS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT A NUMBER OF HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE DECLINED THE VACCINE AND WHAT MAY HAPPEN TO THEM GOING FORWARD:

TRINITY3 OC………FIND OUT. :26

THE LETTER WAS SENT TO TRINITY HEALTH’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, THEIR CHIEF CLINICAL OFFICER AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER AND KELLY GARCIA, DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

TRINITY HAD NOT ISSUED A RESPONSE TO THE LETTER AT THIS TIME.