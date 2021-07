BOYS & GIRLS CLUB HOSTS 5 STATE EVENT

SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRL’S CLUB IS HOSTING A 5-STATE CLUB EVENT OVER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY THIS WEEK.

LOCAL CLUB DIRECTOR ELDON BENSEN SAYS THE EVENT INCLUDES CLUBS FROM IOWA, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, NORTH DAKOTA AND SOUTH DAKOTA:

BGCLUB1 OC………THE UNITED STATES. :14

THE NATIONAL PRESIDENT AND CEO OF BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA, JIM CLARK, WILL ALSO BE ATTENDING ON THURSDAY:

BGCLUB2 OC………CLUB MOVEMENT. :11

IT ALSO GIVES BENSEN AND HIS STAFF A CHANCE TO SHOW OFF THE LOCAL CLUB, WHICH HAS A VARIETY OF SUMMER PROGRAMS UNDERWAY:

BGCLUB3 OC……….MIDDLE SCHOOLERS. :14

THE EVENT IS BEING HELD AT THE MARRIOTT HOTEL IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEBRASKA.